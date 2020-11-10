UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Activities In Karabakh Completely Stopped - Armenian Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Military Activities in Karabakh Completely Stopped - Armenian Defense Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The hostilities in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have completely stopped, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said on Tuesday in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

"The situation in the Republic of Artsakh [the self-name of Karabakh] is quite calm, controlled, the hostilities have completely stopped. There are rare shots, serious silence prevails," Tonoyan said.

According to the minister, Russian peacekeeping forces are being very quickly deployed in Karabakh.

"The transfer of Russian peacekeepers is carried out from Armenia through Goris, Lachin to Stepanakert, from there to the line of contact," the minister said.

Related Topics

Russia Stepanakert Armenia David TV From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed names Fahed Alkayyoomi Under-sec ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches Smart Inspection project vi ..

36 minutes ago

Social distancing increasing loneliness in old peo ..

57 minutes ago

NAB awarded 15-day remand of accused in Reko Diq s ..

57 minutes ago

Encouraging results of NAB's anti corruption strat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.