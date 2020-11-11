UrduPoint.com
Military Activities In Karabakh Completely Stopped - Armenian Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Military Activities in Karabakh Completely Stopped - Armenian Defense Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The hostilities in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have completely stopped, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said on Tuesday in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

"The situation in the Republic of Artsakh [the self-name of Karabakh] is quite calm, controlled, the hostilities have completely stopped. There are rare shots, serious silence prevails," Tonoyan said.

According to the minister, Russian peacekeeping forces are being very quickly deployed in Karabakh.

"The transfer of Russian peacekeepers is carried out from Armenia through Goris, Lachin to Stepanakert, from there to the line of contact," the minister said.

