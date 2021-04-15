UrduPoint.com
Military Activity Along Donbas Contact Line Intensified In Recent Weeks - OSCE SMM

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) under the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) told Sputnik that it had observed a surge in military activity along the Donbas contact line in eastern Ukraine over the past few weeks.

"Recent weeks have seen a spike in kinetic activity along the contact line. Between 22 March and 4 April 2021, the SMM recorded 3,922 ceasefire violations, compared with 1,260 in the previous two-week period," the OSCE SMM stated.

The SMM noted that the recent spike has been in contrast to the period following the implementation of the additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire regime, agreed on by the parties to the conflict, Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk, in June 2020.

"For instance, between 1 January 2020 and 26 July 2020, the SMM recorded between 411 and 752 CFVs [ceasefire violations] per month. Between 27 July 2020 and 31 March, the SMM recorded between 20 and 107 CFVs per month," the mission stated.

The mission's monitoring activities have been hindered by movement restrictions, mostly in the non-government-controlled areas, according to the SMM. Such restrictions included denied, delayed, or conditional access to certain areas or facilities, jamming or destruction of special drones and direct military threats to monitors' security.

The situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, as "both across the contact line and at the regional boundary line between Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the armed formations systematically prevented the SMM's freedom of movement" despite the mission's claims to follow all necessary safety precautions.

"The vast majority of FoM [freedom of movement] restrictions occur in areas not controlled by the Government; since the beginning of the year (1 January - 7 April), the Mission has experienced freedom of movement restrictions on 122 occasions (92 per cent in areas not under Government control)," the SMM said.

Tensions have been increasing in eastern Ukraine as the country's leaders announced they would "liberate" Donbas by force and deployed the military in the surrounding areas, while the United States deployed navy warships to the Black Sea in an apparent show of support.

Moscow has acknowledged bolstering security at the border with Ukraine, but said the move was in response to NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders.

