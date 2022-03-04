Military Administration of Zaporizhzhia Region Says Russian Armed Forces Are at NPP Site

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The military administration of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday, citing the state body for nuclear regulation, that the Russian armed forces entered the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"The site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was seized by the Russian military forces ” the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Operational personnel monitor the state of power units and ensure their operation in accordance with the requirements of technological regulations for safe operation," the administration wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that a fire erupted outside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with one of its units having been switched off. Later, it said that the blaze was extinguished, with no people having been killed or injured.