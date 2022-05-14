Military Aid to Ukraine Can Be Halted If Congress Fails to Approve Funding - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Pentagon warns of possible interruptions in the deliveries of military aid to Ukraine after May 19 if the Congress fails to approve a supplemental funding bill soon, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"(M)ay 19 is the day that without additional authorities, we begin to not have the ability to send new stuff (into Ukraine)," Kirby said during a press briefing. "If we don't get those authorities soon, it is possible that there could be a bubble, a period of time in which there's just nothing moving and we want to make sure we avoid that."

Kirby added that there is still no decision on the remaining $100 million of presidential drawdown authorities and he does not expect a decision any time soon.