Military Aircraft Crash Kills 7 People In Eastern Mexico - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Military Aircraft Crash Kills 7 People in Eastern Mexico - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Seven people died as a result of a military plane crash in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Sunday, the Universal newspaper reported, citing sources.

Local authorities in Veracruz confirmed that the incident occurred in the Emiliano Zapata municipality.

According to the newspaper, a Learjet-type plane belonging to the Mexican air force crashed.

More Stories From World

