Military Aircraft Crashes in Central Vietnam, Killing Both Pilots - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A Yak-52 trainer plane has crashed in central Vietnam, leaving both pilots killed, local media reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Cam Lam district of the Suoi Tan Commune, according to the VnExpress newspaper.

"Half the plane was destroyed and two pilots died," commune chairman Nguyen Huu Hao said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the official, the crash led to a fire in the surrounding area, and firefighters are currently working to extinguish it.