MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A military aircraft crashed in Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday, adding that an investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the ground.

"In the Valuysky urban district, a (Russian) Defense Ministry plane crashed. An investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are currently working on the ground. The reason for the incident is being investigated. The situation is under control," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.