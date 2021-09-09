Military Aircraft Expected to Evacuate 200 Foreigners Arrives in Kabul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A military aircraft has arrived from Kyrgyzstan in Kabul on Thursday, and it is expected to evacuate 200 US citizens and foreigners from Afghanistan, Sky news Arabia reported.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported that the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) will allow approximately 200 foreigners, including Americans, to depart from Kabul and leave for Qatar.

The Boeing 777 plane of Qatar Airways is expected to fly out of Kabul on Thursday, according to the WSJ.