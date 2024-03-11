Military Aircraft From 5 Countries Drop Aid Over Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Military planes parachuted aid over Gaza on Sunday, an AFP photographer said, the latest airdrop over the besieged territory's north where famine looms more than five months into the Israel-Hamas war.
The photographer, on board a Jordanian military plane, saw hundreds of Palestinians rushing to receive the falling pallets of basic supplies.
The Jordanian army said in a statement that US, French, Belgian and Egyptian planes also participated in the relief operation that included "six joint airdrops in the northern parts of Gaza".
Jordan has conducted 37 unilateral airdrop operations and another 40 "in collaboration with partner nations" during the war, the army said.
Over three hours across northern Gaza on Sunday, the AFP journalist saw hundreds of people, including men, women and children, running and looking up as soon as they heard the sound of the planes above, waiting for the pallets to land.
Looking out from the plane, the photographer could also see massive destruction below.
The United Nations says that the vast majority of Gaza's 2.
4 million people are on the brink of famine, particularly in the north where Israeli restrictions have hampered overland aid access.
The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said at least 23 people, almost all of them children, have recently died of malnutrition and dehydration.
Aid groups say only a fraction of the supplies required to meet basic humanitarian needs have been allowed into Gaza since October.
Humanitarian workers and UN officials have said easing overland access of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip would be more effective than airdrops or maritime shipments to alleviate the dire crisis.
Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 31,045 people in Gaza, the majority women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.
kt/rd/srk/it/ami
Recent Stories
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table10 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results40 minutes ago
-
Liverpool, Man City draw 1-1 to leave Arsenal top of Premier League50 minutes ago
-
US evacuates some personnel as gang violence torments Haiti50 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 2nd update50 minutes ago
-
Three dead, four missing after floods snare cars in southern France50 minutes ago
-
Inkatha launches South Africa vote campaign in Zulu heartland1 hour ago
-
Sharp-shooter Ramos marshals France to 45-24 Six Nations win over Wales2 hours ago
-
Sharp-shooter Ramos marshals France to 45-24 Six Nations win over Wales2 hours ago
-
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: Six Nations results and standings2 hours ago