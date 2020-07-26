UrduPoint.com
Military Attaches From Over 30 Countries Attend Russia's Main Naval Parade - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Military attaches from over 30 countries attended Russia's Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, commending its organization and scale, the Defense Ministry reported.

On the last Sunday of July, Russia celebrates Navy Day with naval parades, chief among them the event in the naval capital of St. Petersburg. This time, the parade was held with a reduced number of spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Foreign military attaches from the Commonwealth of Independent States, Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America attended the main naval parade in St. Petersburg. Representatives of the military and diplomatic corps accredited in the Russian Federation got acquainted with the aerial, land and sea parts of the parade," the ministry said.

The foreign guests highly appreciated the event's organization and scale, the press release added.

The parade featured the Vice Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine warfare ship, Stoyky corvette, Minsk and Patriot large landing ships, Orel nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine, Vasily Bykov patrol ship, Kazanets and Urengoy small anti-submarine ships, Liven and Passat small missile ships, as well as Chuvashia missile boat.

