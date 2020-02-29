UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Base In Northern France Closed Due To COVID-19 Fears - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Military Base in Northern France Closed Due to COVID-19 Fears - Defense Minister

A French military base in the northern city of Creil has been closed for quarantine over novel coronavirus fears, France's Defense Minister Florence Parly said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) A French military base in the northern city of Creil has been closed for quarantine over novel coronavirus fears, France's Defense Minister Florence Parly said.

This comes on the heels of the Friday reports that the number of COVID-19 cases in France has increased from 38 to 57.

"Following the recommendations of the [Heath Ministry], a number of measures were immediately taken on the Creil [Air] Base to limit the risks of [the coronavirus] transmission.

[They include] the cancellation of community activities and suspension of business trips from or to the base," the defense minister wrote on Twitter.

She also mentioned that an epidemiological inquiry was conducted at the base.

Since the virus' initial outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has managed to spread to 51 countries, reaching 4,691 cases outside of mainland China, with the death toll of 67, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Business China Twitter France Wuhan Florence From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zalmi down Qalandars in rain curtailed match

8 minutes ago

All-female orchestra to kick-start Expo 2020 music ..

13 minutes ago

WHO Registers 1,027 New Coronavirus Cases Over Pa ..

38 minutes ago

At 20 people die in train-bus collision near Rohri

1 hour ago

Coronavirus COVID-19 risk increased to ‘very hig ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 February 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.