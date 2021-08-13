UrduPoint.com

Military Base Near US Capitol On Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reported On Site

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:36 PM

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reported on Site

The authorities at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, located near the US Capitol, said on Friday that the base has been placed on lockdown after a potential armed individual was seen on-site

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The authorities at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, located near the US Capitol, said on Friday that the base has been placed on lockdown after a potential armed individual was seen on-site.

"There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known location was on the South side near Blanchard Barracks," the authorities said in a statement. "Description of the individual is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag."

