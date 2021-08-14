- Home
- World
- News
- Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reported On-Site
Military Base Near US Capitol On Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reported On-Site
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:31 AM
The authorities at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, located near the US Capitol, said on Friday that the base has been placed on lockdown after a potential armed individual was seen on-site
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The authorities at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, located near the US Capitol, said on Friday that the base has been placed on lockdown after a potential armed individual was seen on-site.
"There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known location was on the South side near Blanchard Barracks," the authorities said in a statement.
"Description of the individual is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag."
The authorities added that they are looking for a second suspect who may be injured.
The US Naval Research Laboratory, located about three miles from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, also warned all employees to remain in place.