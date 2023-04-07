Military-Biological Properties of COVID-19 Could Be Boosted Artificially - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Each new strain of the coronavirus had improved military-biological properties, which may indicate an artificial increase in its pathogenicity, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

Experts still have a number of questions related to "strange for most viruses" variability and geographical origin of COVID-19 variants, the official said, " adding that "at the same time, each new variant had improved properties in terms of their military-biological application, causing more and more economic damage."

"It seems that someone is taking targeted actions to enhance the pathogenic properties of the virus, and the pandemic is artificially fueled by the introduction of new, 'improved' variants. So far, these questions remain unanswered," Kirillov told reporters.