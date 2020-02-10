UrduPoint.com
Military Captures Taliban Prison In Northeastern Afghanistan, Frees 25 People - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:08 PM

Military Captures Taliban Prison in Northeastern Afghanistan, Frees 25 People - Source

The Afghan National Army (ANA) has captured a Taliban prison in the northeastern city of Kunduz, freeing approximately 25 policemen and soldiers who had been detained by the militant organization, local sources told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Afghan National Army (ANA) has captured a Taliban prison in the northeastern city of Kunduz, freeing approximately 25 policemen and soldiers who had been detained by the militant organization, local sources told Sputnik on Monday.

A senior ANA commander, who was among those detained by the Taliban, died during the incident, according to local sources. So far, it is unknown who is responsible for the commander's death.

Neither the Taliban nor the Afghan government has commented on the incident.

Afghan National Army troops, along with their NATO-led coalition partners, have failed to defeat the Taliban in many regions of the country. The northern Kunduz province is a frequent flashpoint in the ongoing conflict, which has continued to rage on despite recent peace talks between Taliban leaders and the United States' Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in the Qatari capital of Doha.

