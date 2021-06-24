Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-Landing in Southwestern Kenya - Reports

A military helicopter crashed in Kenya's southwestern Kajiado county near the capital of Nairobi, bursting into flames in the early hours on Thursday, local media reported, citing the local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) A military helicopter crashed in Kenya's southwestern Kajiado county near the capital of Nairobi, bursting into flames in the early hours on Thursday, local media reported, citing the local police.

The incident took place at about 8:00 a.m.

local time (05:00 GMT) while a Mi 171e Air force helicopter was on regular exercises, The Star newspaper reported, citing Kajiado County Police Commander Muthuri Mwongera.

The details of the crash and the number of passengers on board remain unknown, the newspaper said, adding however that such choppers have capacity to carry up to 26 passengers.

So far, 13 passengers have been rescued and flown to Forces Memorial Hospital in the Kenyan capital, the police said.