UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Committee To Work With UN To Achieve Lasting Ceasefire In Libya - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Military Committee to Work With UN to Achieve Lasting Ceasefire in Libya - Lavrov

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The newly created military committee to resolve the Libyan conflict will seek a lasting ceasefire in Libya with the UN assistance, acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"The Libyan parties took a small step forward compared to the meeting held on January 13 in Moscow ” they agreed to delegate five representatives each to a military committee being created on the initiative of the United Nations, which will consider all issues related to the ceasefire," Lavrov told reporters at the press conference following the talks in Berlin.

"The newly created military committee consisting of five representatives from [Government of National Accord's Fayez] Sarraj and [Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa] Haftar, respectively, will be engaged in the development of concrete confidence-building measures that will make the ceasefire lasting under the UN supervision," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Berlin Libya January Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

27 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

42 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

3 hours ago

Sharjahâ€™s social welfare law discussed

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.