Military Committee to Work With UN to Achieve Lasting Ceasefire in Libya - Lavrov

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The newly created military committee to resolve the Libyan conflict will seek a lasting ceasefire in Libya with the UN assistance, acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"The Libyan parties took a small step forward compared to the meeting held on January 13 in Moscow ” they agreed to delegate five representatives each to a military committee being created on the initiative of the United Nations, which will consider all issues related to the ceasefire," Lavrov told reporters at the press conference following the talks in Berlin.

"The newly created military committee consisting of five representatives from [Government of National Accord's Fayez] Sarraj and [Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa] Haftar, respectively, will be engaged in the development of concrete confidence-building measures that will make the ceasefire lasting under the UN supervision," the diplomat added.