Military Conducts Humanitarian Operation in Central Malian Village Blocked by Jihadists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Malian Armed Forces on Monday reported that they have carried out a humanitarian aid operation in the village of Farabougou located in the Segou region in central Mali, which has been cut off from the rest of the Western African nation since the beginning of October due to jihadist activities.

The settlement has been for two weeks under control of armed jihadists who blocked the entrance to it. Over the weekend, a small bridge on the route to the village was also destroyed.

"The #FAMa [Malian Armed Forces] to the rescue of the people, on Monday October 19, 2020, the #FAMa carried out significant humanitarian action for the benefit of the people of #Farabougou," the national army wrote on Twitter.

It added that cargo with food and other essentials was brought to the villagers by plane as part of "the authorities' will to provide relief to the population and mitigate the harmful effects of obscurantist forces."

According to media reports, a mediation unit has been deployed to the area to negotiate access to the village with armed men preventing entrance and leaving from the settlement. The members of the mediation group insist on continuing the dialogue over a military assault by the armed forces in order to prevent escalation of tension.