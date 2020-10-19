UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Conducts Humanitarian Operation In Central Malian Village Blocked By Jihadists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

Military Conducts Humanitarian Operation in Central Malian Village Blocked by Jihadists

The Malian Armed Forces on Monday reported that they have carried out a humanitarian aid operation in the village of Farabougou located in the Segou region in central Mali, which has been cut off from the rest of the Western African nation since the beginning of October due to jihadist activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Malian Armed Forces on Monday reported that they have carried out a humanitarian aid operation in the village of Farabougou located in the Segou region in central Mali, which has been cut off from the rest of the Western African nation since the beginning of October due to jihadist activities.

The settlement has been for two weeks under control of armed jihadists who blocked the entrance to it. Over the weekend, a small bridge on the route to the village was also destroyed.

"The #FAMa [Malian Armed Forces] to the rescue of the people, on Monday October 19, 2020, the #FAMa carried out significant humanitarian action for the benefit of the people of #Farabougou," the national army wrote on Twitter.

It added that cargo with food and other essentials was brought to the villagers by plane as part of "the authorities' will to provide relief to the population and mitigate the harmful effects of obscurantist forces."

According to media reports, a mediation unit has been deployed to the area to negotiate access to the village with armed men preventing entrance and leaving from the settlement. The members of the mediation group insist on continuing the dialogue over a military assault by the armed forces in order to prevent escalation of tension.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Mali Segou October 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

32 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

32 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

42 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court informed about publication of ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of kite-flying

2 minutes ago

Indian brutalities continue on Kashmiri youth

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.