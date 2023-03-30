UrduPoint.com

Military Conscripts From Across Russia Will Not Be Sent To New Regions - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Military Conscripts From Across Russia Will Not Be Sent to New Regions - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Military conscripts from across Russia will not be sent to the four new regions to serve in the army this spring, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the lower house's defense committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The project on a phased change in the age of conscripts cannot in any way have an impact on the spring conscription, the lawmaker said, adding that conscription will not be held in the new regions of Russia this spring.

"Indeed, conscription will not be carried out this spring in the four new Russian regions. Conscripts in all other Russian regions will not be sent to serve in these regions," Kartapolov said.

