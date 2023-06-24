(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Voronezh regional government says that a convoy of military equipment is moving along the M-4 Don highway and the situation is under control.

"A convoy of military equipment is moving along the M-4 Don federal highway. We ask all residents of the Voronezh Region to temporarily refrain from using the M-4 Don federal highway and their personal vehicles. The situation is under control," the Voronezh regional government said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

The authorities added that all the necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of local residents.

Rostov regional Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram in the early hours of Saturday that law enforcement agencies were doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the Rostov region.

Security measures have also been strengthened in Russia's Lipetsk Region and local residents have been asked to refrain from traveling in the southern direction, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said on Saturday morning.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.