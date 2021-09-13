Military Cooperation Constantly on Agenda of Moscow, Minsk - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The military cooperation between Russia and Belarus is constantly on the agenda of both countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked about potential deliveries of the S-400 missile defense systems to Minsk.

"The issue of military cooperation is constantly present in the course of Russian-Belarusian contacts at the highest level, this cooperation will also develop," Peskov told reporters.