Military Cooperation Continues Between Russia, Bahrain - Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Russia and Bahrain continue their military cooperation despite the geopolitical situation, Russian Ambassador to Bahrain Alexey Skosyrev told Sputnik.

"I can say that military and military-technical cooperation, albeit on a modest scale, continues, contacts are maintained between the defense departments," the ambassador said.

Russia and Bahrain signed an intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation in 2015.