Military Dependent Jailed For Attacking US Air Force Members At Japan Base - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:27 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The husband of a US Air Force service member has been sentenced to two and half years in prison for assaulting three serving airmen at a base in Japan, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"Rodrigo Pineda Gomez, 44, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was sentenced to 30 months in prison," the release said. "The sentence follows an April 2019 jury verdict finding Gomez guilty of various charges stemming from the assault, including one count of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

According to the indictment, on December 31, 2016, on Misawa Air Base in Japan, the defendants Gomez and his son Miguel attacked three airmen and the older Gomez tried to kill one of them by attempting to snap his neck and stomping on his head repeatedly while he was on the ground, the release said.

At the time of the assault, Rodrigo Gomez was the dependent spouse and Miguel Gomez the son of an active duty service member working at the base, the Justice Department added.

