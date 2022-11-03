UrduPoint.com

Military Deployments In East DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Military deployments in east DR Congo

A decision by East African leaders to strengthen security in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is gaining pace, with Kenya's recent announcement of a military deployment to the troubled region

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A decision by East African leaders to strengthen security in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is gaining pace, with Kenya's recent announcement of a military deployment to the troubled region.

Scores of armed groups roam the DRC's east, many of them a legacy of full-blown wars that erupted in the final decade of the 20th century.

The M23 rebel group, which Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing, has recently seized swathes of territory in eastern Congo, for example, inflaming regional tensions.

But there are also a proliferating number of conventional armies operating in the region. Here is a fact file on their deployments.

- EAC regional force - In June, the leaders of the seven-nation East African Community announced the creation of a regional military force to restore peace in eastern DRC.

The force will be under Kenyan command -- but details about its size and scope remain unclear.

A headquarters in eastern Congo's main city, Goma, is already in place, but troops have yet to arrive.

The EAC comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda and the DRC itself.

- Kenya - On Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto announced that he was sending troops to the DRC as part of the EAC force.

Kenya's military said that nearly 1,000 soldiers had received training, but did not specify how many soldiers would be deployed, nor when.

- Rwanda - A contingent of Rwandan troops will be deployed along the border with its neighbour DRC as part of the EAC force.

Kinshasa objected to Kigali's participation in any operations within its territory over accusations that the country is backing M23 rebels.

- Uganda - Ugandan troops have been present in the eastern DRC provinces of North Kivu and Ituri since November 2021.

They deployed as part of a joint operation with the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group, which the Islamic State group claims as its Central African affiliate.

In September, the operation was extended for two months pending the deployment of the East African force.

Ugandan troops are expected to operate under the regional force once it launches. The size of the country's current deployment is unclear.

- Burundi - Burundi sent troops to the DRC's South Kivu province, with which it shares a border, in August. The size of its deployment is unclear.

Burundian rebel groups have rear bases in South Kivu.

- South Sudan - A South Sudanese contingent is expected to deploy to the northern Congolese province of Haut-Uele, with which it shares a border, according to a DRC army officer who declined to be named.

- United Nations - Several other states have also deployed troops to eastern DRC as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the region, known as MONUSCO.

The force has a current strength of about 16,000 uniformed personnel and it has suffered more than 200 fatalities, according to the UN.

Pakistan, India and Bangladesh are the top three military contributors to the peacekeeping mission.

Related Topics

India Century Army Bangladesh United Nations Goma Kinshasa Kigali Burundi Tanzania Rwanda Sudan Congo Kenya Uganda June August September November Border Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar r ..

World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar races to be ready

30 seconds ago
 Employment opportunities right of every individual ..

Employment opportunities right of every individual: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

32 seconds ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister Admits Possibility of Gove ..

Moldovan Prime Minister Admits Possibility of Government Reshuffle

34 seconds ago
 Long March to continue until announcement of gener ..

Long March to continue until announcement of general elections: Chaudhary Fawad ..

37 seconds ago
 Increase of 3 maunds per acre production imperativ ..

Increase of 3 maunds per acre production imperative to ensure self-sufficiency: ..

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Announces Launch of Local Elect ..

Saudi Crown Prince Announces Launch of Local Electric Car Brand

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.