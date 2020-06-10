UrduPoint.com
Military Doctors From Russia, China Hold Videoconference On COVID-19 Response - Ministry

Wed 10th June 2020

Military doctors from Russia and China held on Wednesday a videoconference on coronavirus response, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Military doctors from Russia and China held on Wednesday a videoconference on coronavirus response, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Today, a videoconference with military doctors from the People's Republic of China was held at the Russian Federation Defense Ministry's center for medical supplies .

.. that focused on exchanging experience on novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 prevention and treatment and elimination of its consequences," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

This is a good format for discussing pressing issues related to COVID-19 prevention and patients treatment, the ministry added.

