- Home
- World
- News
- Military Doctors From Russia, China Hold Videoconference on COVID-19 Response - Ministry
Military Doctors From Russia, China Hold Videoconference On COVID-19 Response - Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:54 PM
Military doctors from Russia and China held on Wednesday a videoconference on coronavirus response, the Russian Defense Ministry said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Military doctors from Russia and China held on Wednesday a videoconference on coronavirus response, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today, a videoconference with military doctors from the People's Republic of China was held at the Russian Federation Defense Ministry's center for medical supplies .
.. that focused on exchanging experience on novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 prevention and treatment and elimination of its consequences," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
This is a good format for discussing pressing issues related to COVID-19 prevention and patients treatment, the ministry added.