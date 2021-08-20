Military Employed Tear Gas in Kabul Airport - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Military personnel had forced to use tear gas in Kabul airport to as a crowd control measure to bar large numbers of people from breaking into the terminal, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing a senior Western official.

The incident occurred a day after the Pentagon said that the US troops established control over the airport, the report said.

It was unclear what soldiers used the gas, as troops from different countries are currently present at the site, it added.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby earlier told reporters that US personnel fired live weapons as a crowd control tactic.