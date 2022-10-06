Military Equipment Deploys in South of Moldova in Preparation for Joint Drills - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Movement of military equipment on the Moldovan-Romanian border is due to the upcoming joint exercises, a source in the Moldovan defense ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Photos and videos circulated social media earlier this week, depicting the movement of military equipment from Romania in the south of Moldova.

"Next week, on October 10, our military will start joint military exercises with its counterparts from Romania and the United Kingdom. Military equipment comes from Romania for this purpose. The maneuvers were scheduled one year ago," the source said.

The Joint Combined Exchange Training will take place at Moldovan training centers until October 21. The drills' purpose is to increase the level of interoperability and the synchronization of operational activities between troops, according to the defense ministry.

The total number of active servicemen in the Moldovan armed forces totals 6,500, in addition to 2,000 civilian militia, according to Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii. The army is equipped with old Soviet weapons and equipment.

The Moldovan government reinforced efforts to strengthen its military amid the crisis in neighboring Ukraine. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Moldova would receive an additional 40 million Euros ($39 million) from the European Defence Fund to double its military budget. Moldovan officials have stated the country would acquire modern drones, armored vehicles and other equipment with the support of the EU.