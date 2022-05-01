BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) A fire broke out at one of the Russian Defense Ministry's facilities in the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Sunday.

"There has been a fire on the territory of one of the facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the border of three municipalities, which are Borisov, Belgorod, and Yakovlevsky districts.

Information about the victims and destruction is being specified. All emergency services are working on the spot, and all the necessary measures are being taken to ensure security," Gladkov said on Telegram.