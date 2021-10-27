Military Field Reconstruction in Latvia Evidence of NATO Presence Near Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Reconstruction of a military field in southern Latvia is another evidence of NATO strengthening its presence near Russian borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"We are witnessing new steps by NATO to strengthen its military presence in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Russian Federation. ... We are convinced that building up NATO's potential in the Baltic can lead to destabilization of the military-political situation in the Baltic region. Our proposals for de-escalation remain in force," Zakharova said in a statement.