Military Helicopter Crashes In Bamako - Malian Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 04:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) A military helicopter has crashed in a residential area of Mali's capital of Bamako, the General Staff of Malian Armed Forces informs.
The helicopter crashed on Saturday, at around 13:10 local time (13:10 GMT), during its return flight from a combat mission, the Malian Armed Forces said on social media.
No information was provided on possible victims.
The Malian authorities are investigating the crash.