Military Helicopter Crashes in Bamako - Malian Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) A military helicopter has crashed in a residential area of Mali's capital of Bamako, the General Staff of Malian Armed Forces informs.

The helicopter crashed on Saturday, at around 13:10 local time (13:10 GMT), during its return flight from a combat mission, the Malian Armed Forces said on social media.

No information was provided on possible victims.

The Malian authorities are investigating the crash.