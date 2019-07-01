Military Helicopter Crashes in Northern Germany - Police

A helicopter belonging to the German armed forces crashed on Monday near the town of Hamelin in northern Germany, police said

"A Bundeswehr helicopter has crashed in the Aerzen-Dehmke area. Numerous firefighters, rescuers and police are at the site," Hamelin police tweeted.

The crash site in the state of Lower Saxony has been cordoned off. German media reported that at least one person had been killed.

Two German Eurofighter jets collided in midair in the neighboring state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania last Monday. One pilot died, while the other ejected to safety.