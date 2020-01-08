UrduPoint.com
Military Helicopter Crashes In Western Afghanistan - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Military Helicopter Crashes in Western Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) An Afghan military helicopter, transporting ammunition, crashed in the Farah province in Western Afghanistan on Wednesday, local authorities told Sputnik.

The helicopter crashed in the Nizgan village, resulting in two pilots killed, according to Farah Provincial Council member Dadullah Qani.

Farah Governor Mohammad Shoaib Sabet specified that the chopper had been transporting ammunition to the province's district of Parchaman.

This information has been confirmed by the country's Defense Ministry, which has issued a statement saying that a Mi-35 helicopter on its way from Farah's capital to Parchaman district crashed at 11 a.m. (06:30 GMT) due to an equipment malfunction with two pilots dying in the crash.

The ministry has opened an investigation into the incident.

