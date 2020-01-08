Military Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Eastern Afghanistan - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) An Afghan military helicopter made a hard landing on Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airport in the eastern Paktia province, the Defense Ministry said, adding no one had been hurt.

"An Afghan Army MI17 Helicopter made emergency landing minutes after taking off from 203 Military Corps' airport in Gardiz city.

.. Everyone on board and on land remained safe," it tweeted.

It said the incident happened at around 1 p.m. local time (08:30 GMT). Another military helicopter, Mi-35, crashed shortly before noon in the western Farah province due to a technical failure, killing both pilots aboard.