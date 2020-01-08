UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Helicopter Makes Hard Landing In Eastern Afghanistan - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:16 PM

Military Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Eastern Afghanistan - Ministry

An Afghan military helicopter made a hard landing on Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airport in the eastern Paktia province, the Defense Ministry said, adding no one had been hurt

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) An Afghan military helicopter made a hard landing on Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airport in the eastern Paktia province, the Defense Ministry said, adding no one had been hurt.

"An Afghan Army MI17 Helicopter made emergency landing minutes after taking off from 203 Military Corps' airport in Gardiz city.

.. Everyone on board and on land remained safe," it tweeted.

It said the incident happened at around 1 p.m. local time (08:30 GMT). Another military helicopter, Mi-35, crashed shortly before noon in the western Farah province due to a technical failure, killing both pilots aboard.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Gardiz Farah From Airport

Recent Stories

Joint media brief - ex sea guardians 2020

4 minutes ago

Bowardi discusses cooperation with Kazakh Ambassad ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges All Sides to Make Every Effort at A ..

4 minutes ago

Interim PPA OF Neelum Jhelum hydropower project si ..

4 minutes ago

Citizens asked to use efficient energy appliances

4 minutes ago

DDAC chief vows not to tolerate delay in uplift sc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.