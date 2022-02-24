MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The military infrastructure of the air bases of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been put out, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry previously reported that the Russian Armed Forces did not carry out any missile, air or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine. According to the ministry, military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were being put out by high-precision weapons. At the same time, the ministry clarified that nothing threatened the civilian population.

"The military infrastructure of the air bases of the armed forces of Ukraine has been put out of action," the statement says.

It noted that the military border services of Ukraine "do not show any resistance to Russian units."

"The air defense systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been suppressed," the ministry said.

Foreign media reports about a Russian plane allegedly shot down over Ukraine do not correspond to reality, the ministry said.