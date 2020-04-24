UrduPoint.com
Military Inspection Activities By Pyongyang On Unusual Rise - South Korean Defense Chief

Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

North Korea's activities to inspect the readiness of the country's artillery for combat, as well as its military plane operations have been increasing unusually, which is stepping up tensions on the peninsula, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said on Friday in his congratulatory message for a commissioning ceremony of medical and veterinary officers

Earlier in April, a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer told reporters that North Korea had increased its surveillance activities in skies near its demarcation line with China over the Yellow Sea. Meanwhile, neither Pyongyang nor Beijing have clearly declared some maritime and air spaces over the waters, the officer added.

.. has been heightening military tensions through an unusual increase in the inspection activities for its combat readiness posture, mostly of its artillery, and in its air force planes' flight operations," the minister said, as quoted by the national Yonhap news agency.

The defense added that along with smaller-scale artillery firing drills, Pyongyang had also conducted five major weapons tests this year.

The latest missile test launches by North Korea took place on April 14, with Pyongyang firing several projectiles believed to be short-range anti-ship cruise missiles into the Sea of Japan. This launch was already the country's fifth this year, with the first four conducted on March 2, March 9, March 21 and March 29.

