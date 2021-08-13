Military Intervention in Afghanistan Not Considered - UK Prime Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Military solution to the situation in Afghanistan is not being considered now, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said following a meeting of the COBRA government committee on the situation in Afghanistan.

"I think the idea of a military or a combat solution is not one that we should be pursuing right now," Johnson told the Sky news broadcaster.

At the same time, answering the question about the possibility of the return of the UK military to Afghanistan, he pointed out that "we have got to be realistic" about the ability of the UK or any other force to use military intervention in the situation.

"What we certainly can do is work with all our partners in the region and around the world who share interest with us in preventing Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for terror," Johnson said.

According to the prime minister, London intends to use diplomatic and political leverage for this.