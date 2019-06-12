Military Intervention in Libya to 'Only Make Things Worse' - International Crisis Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A military intervention in Libya is not an option as it will not help in ending the outbreak of clashes in the country, Joost Hiltermann, the program director for middle East and North Africa with the International Crisis Group, told Sputnik.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday that over 650 people were killed since the beginning of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

"I think military intervention is a very bad idea because usually it doesn't do anything good and it can only make things worse because they tend to be on one side only or are perceived by the other side to be partisan. I know that the government in Tripoli wants the forces under field marshal Haftar to withdraw from the area. I think that the first step has to be that forces of Mr. Haftar stand down and we will talk about the withdrawal later," Hiltermann said on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international forum in Moscow, when asked whether military invasion could put an end to the ongoing hostilities in Libya.

The Crisis Group's program director went on to call for the expansion of powers of UN Special Representative in Libya Ghassan Salame as it might help to promptly halt the hostilities in the Maghreb country.

"I think the better situation is to give new powers to the UN Special Representative to negotiate deal and to call on the both sides of the conflict to stand down their military forces in and around Tripoli ... The fighting has to end, Not that there is much fighting at the moment, The 600 casualties you have mentioned were more in the beginning, right now there is a standstill. But in any case, the threat remains and we need to come to de-escalation," Hiltermann underlined.

The Brussels-based International Crisis Group, founded in 1995, is an independent organization that provides analysis and advice on global deadly conflicts. It conducts field research, maintains contact with policymakers and promotes policies of conflict resolution.