Military JEDI $10Bln Cloud Computing Project Faces New Probe - Pentagon Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The US Department of Defense (DoD) Inspector General said on Tuesday that it has launched a probe into possible conflicts of interest or other problems involved with the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud-computing project.

"We are reviewing the DoD's handling of the JEDI cloud acquisition," Inspector General spokesperson Dwrena Allen said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Inspector General's office announced it had already set up a team of auditors, investigators, and attorneys to review the JEDI project after concerns expressed by members of Congress.

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Mark Esper has also launched his own review of the project and President Donald Trump has publicly supported criticisms from companies seeking the contract that the Defense Department was favoring awarding it to Amazon.

Amazon's owner and CEO Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post newspaper, which is highly critical of Trump.