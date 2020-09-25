UrduPoint.com
Military Jet Crashes In Western Serbia - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:25 PM

Military Jet Crashes in Western Serbia - Defense Ministry

A Serbian MiG-21 military aircraft has crashed in the west of the country, the Serbian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) A Serbian MiG-21 military aircraft has crashed in the west of the country, the Serbian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday.

"About 9 o'clock this morning [07:00 GMT], a MiG-21 aircraft of the Serbian Armed Forces crashed in the area of the Brasina village near Mali Zvornik while performing a regular flight task," the ministry said in a statement.

Rescue teams have already been dispatched and are conducting operations at the site of the crash, the ministry added.

According to domestic media outlets, one male has been admitted to hospital with burns following the incident.

More Stories From World

