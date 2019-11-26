UrduPoint.com
Military Jets Strike Syria's Al Bab Controlled By Pro-Turkish Militants - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Military Jets Strike Syria's Al Bab Controlled by Pro-Turkish Militants - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Military jets, presumably those of the international coalition, attacked the northern Syrian town of Al Bab, controlled by pro-Turkish militants, on Monday, media reported.

According to Syria's Sham FM radio station, the jets fired several missiles.

Lebanon's Al Mayadeen tv channel, in turn, reported about seven airstrikes by unidentified planes in the northeast of Aleppo province.

The attacks purportedly targeted the province's oil refineries.

The New York Times, meanwhile, said earlier in the day that US forces in northern Syria launched a new series of what have been described as large-scale counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) last week.

The northern town of Al Bab, Aleppo province, was seized by pro-Turkish militias in late 2016 as part of Ankara's efforts to create a buffer zone on the border with conflict-hit Syria.

