Military Kills 15 Taliban Members, Injures 22 Others In Northern Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:42 PM

A total of 15 Taliban group members, including the chief for the Zarigh district, have been killed, and 22 others were injured in clashes with the Afghan security forces in the northern province of Balkh, the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan armed forces said on Wednesday

According to the military, dozens of Taliban fighters attacked security posts in the Dara-e-Souf Bala district of the Samangan province late on Tuesday, which led to several hours of fighting and casualties.

"The Taliban-designated district chief for Balkh Zarigh district, Mullah Khanjari, was killed along with 14 of his associates and 22 other Taliban were injured," the military said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two members of the security forces were also killed in the clashes, the statement added.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the situation.

