'Military Leverage' On Table For Ukraine War Negotiations: Vance Tells WSJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) All options are on the table in efforts to end the Ukraine war, including using "military leverage", US Vice President JD Vance told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday.

"The president is not going to go in this with blinders on," Vance was quoted as saying. "He's going to say, 'Everything is on the table, let's make a deal.'"

"There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage," he said.

Vance said it was too early to say how much of Ukraine's territory would remain in Russian hands or what security guarantees the United States and other Western allies could offer Kyiv, the US daily said.

"There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukraine having sovereign independence," he said.

The comments came ahead of a scheduled meeting between Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The meeting came after US President Donald Trump held watershed talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that have shaken Ukraine and America's NATO allies, almost three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

