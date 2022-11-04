Military Officials From Belarus, Germany Discuss Bilateral Relations - Belarus Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Defense ministry representatives from Germany and Belarus met in Minsk to discuss relations between the two countries and the work of the military attache offices, a senior official from the Belarusian defense ministry said on Friday.

"A meeting was held with Lt Col (Andreas) A. Leibner, DA (defense attaché) at the Embassy of FRG in RB. During the meeting were discussed issues and specific of work of the attache offices," Valery Revenko, the chief for international military cooperation at the ministry, said on Twitter.

Revenko added that the meeting confirmed the constructiveness and transparency of relations, based on the parties' actions.

In mid-October, Minsk and Moscow agreed to deploy a joint military group "in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the western borders of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus)." The move caused concerns among the military community in the West that Belarus may get drawn into the military operation Russian launched in Ukraine in February.