Military Officials of Russia, Myanmar Hail Bilateral Defense Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Alexander Fomin and Burmese Chief of General Staff Gen. Mya Tun Oo have acknowledged the positive dynamic of the bilateral defense relations between their respective countries during talks in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

Mya Tun Oo is in Moscow as an honorary guest to the 2020 edition of the annual International Army Games and the Army-2020 International Military Forum.

"On August 17, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Alexander Fomin has held a meeting with Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Myanmar Gen. Mya Tun Oo," the ministry said.

According to the press release, the two military officials "gave a positive assessments to the dynamically developing mutually-beneficial relations in the military field and asserted their pursuit to engage to the fullest the accumulated potential for deepening the military cooperation between the two countries in a spirit of strategic partnership.

In 2018, Russia and Myanmar signed a deal on purchase of six Russian-made Su-30SM fighter jets. Earlier this year, Myanmar got six Yak-130 jet trainer under another contract signed in 2017.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

The Army International Military Forum, which will mark its 6th time this year, is an international fair of the latest developments in the industry of arms and military equipment.