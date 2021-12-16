Military Operations in Cyberspace Taking Place on Full Scale - Senior Russian Diplomat

Military operations in cyberspace are taking place on a full scale, this is already the third world war, but Russia is trying to negotiate the matter with the United States within the UN to mitigate its consequences, Andrey Krutskikh, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Security, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Military operations in cyberspace are taking place on a full scale, this is already the third world war, but Russia is trying to negotiate the matter with the United States within the UN to mitigate its consequences, Andrey Krutskikh, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Security, said on Thursday.

"The war is going on, and it is going on very intensively, no matter how we try to say that all this is disguised ... In fact, military actions in cyberspace are really taking place on a full scale. And in general, the media correctly say that this is already the third world war, only the question now is in calculating the damage, identifying who will lose in it in the end and what configuration the world will acquire as a result of this war," Krutskikh told a conference at the MGIMO University.

Negotiations with the United States on this topic are very difficult, but Russia is trying to negotiate the matter with partners within the UN, the diplomat said.

"Unfortunately, the negotiations are very difficult, and today I will try to say a few words about how we are trying to come to an agreement with the Americans and within the UN in order to somehow mitigate the possible consequences," he added.