Military Parade Involving Aircraft Takes Place In The Hague On Veterans Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A military parade on Veterans Day took place in the Hague on Saturday, during which 18 historic and modern jets flew over the city, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Veterans Day is usually celebrated in the Netherlands on the last Saturday of June.

During the holiday, people honor veterans of the Dutch armed forces who participated in peacekeeping operations and various conflicts, including World War II.

Around 4,000 soldiers and veterans took part in the military parade on Saturday afternoon, which was also attended by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, the correspondent said.

Earlier in the day, a traditional awards ceremony was held in the center of The Hague, where some 70 serving soldiers and six veterans were presented with orders and medals by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

