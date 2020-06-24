Military Parade Marking 75th Anniversary of Soviet WWII Victory Begins in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russia's main military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany gets underway in central Moscow.

Traditionally taking place on May 9, this year's parade was pushed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new date coincides with the original parade marking the victory in 1945.