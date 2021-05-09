UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Parade Marking 76th Anniversary Of WWII Victory Kicks Off In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Military Parade Marking 76th Anniversary of WWII Victory Kicks Off in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) A military parade commemorating the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II has begun at the Red Square in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The WWII parade annually takes place in Russia on May 9. However, the 2020 event was pushed back due to the pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held.

More than 12,000 servicemen and over 190 units of military equipment will participate in a solemn march across the Red Square as part of the parade on Sunday, while 76 helicopters and planes are expected to fly over the Russian capital.

Drummers and the guard of honor will lead the dismounted column. They will be followed by 37 parade units that will include officers, sergeants and soldiers of formations and military units, student officers and cadets of military educational institutions, pupils of Suvorov and Nakhimov schools, cadet corps and members of the Yunarmiya military patriotic social movement, servicewomen.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Student Germany Lead March May June Sunday 2020 World War Event

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

2 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

4 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

4 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

4 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.