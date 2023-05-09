Military Parade Marking 78th Anniversary of Victory in WW2 Starts in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The military parade marking the 78th anniversary of victory in the World War Two started in Moscow on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin along with foreign leaders from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan arrived in Moscow's Red Square to take part in the parade.